Daily Weather Forecast For Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly Sunny
- High 87 °F, low
- Light wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
