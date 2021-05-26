Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Albuquerque

Posted by 
Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 17 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBslFdA00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Sunny

    • High 87 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
180
Followers
170
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....