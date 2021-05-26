Cancel
Deep Dive: Why Integrating Instant Payments For Sellers Is Key For The Online Marketplace Of The Future

By PYMNTS
 17 days ago
The online marketplace economy has thrived during the pandemic as sellers have flocked to platforms to reach larger audiences for their goods and services. Seventy-eight percent of entrepreneurs and 62 percent of Main Street businesses — those generating up to $10 million in sales — in one September 2020 PYMNTS study reported using digital marketplaces for precisely this reason, for example. Both businesses and individual sellers have ramped up their migration to marketplaces to meet consumers, who have headed online in droves to make their purchases rather than risk in-store exposures. For example, eCommerce marketplace giant Amazon saw sales climb 44 percent year over year to hit nearly $126 billion in Q4 2020 alone, demonstrating the magnitude of the digital shopping shift. Additional research found digital reselling numbers grew in the U.K., with one such marketplace reporting a 22 percent year-over-year jump.

