4-Day Weather Forecast For Tampa
TAMPA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
