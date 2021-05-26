Cancel
Tampa, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tampa

Posted by 
Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 17 days ago

TAMPA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBsl40Q00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tampa, FL
