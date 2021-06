One would think that not getting and spreading a deadly disease would be enough incentive for everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination. It seems that is not the case. According to statistics reported by the Mayo Clinic, just under 57% of New York’s 19.5 million people have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. While that’s not nearly enough, it’s far better than the worst-performing state, Mississippi, where just 34.4% of people have been vaccinated.