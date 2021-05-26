Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Rainy forecast for Cincinnati? Jump on it!

Cincinnati Dispatch
 17 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cincinnati:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aBskzgb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cincinnati, OH
With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

