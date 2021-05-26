Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sacramento News Watch
Sacramento News Watch
 17 days ago

SACRAMENTO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBskrcn00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento, CA
201
Followers
199
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related