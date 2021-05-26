Cancel
Columbus, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Columbus

Columbus News Alert
 17 days ago

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aBskoDq00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

