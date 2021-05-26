Daily Weather Forecast For Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.