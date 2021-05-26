Daily Weather Forecast For Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



