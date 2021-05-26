Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 17 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBskgA200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

