4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
