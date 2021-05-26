Milwaukee Weather Forecast
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain Showers
- High 51 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.