Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

France to introduce tougher mandatory quarantine for UK

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

PARIS (AP) — France will impose a mandatory quarantine on visitors from Britain to prevent the spread of a worrying virus variant first detected in India, the French government said Wednesday.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the new measure will be similar to limits imposed in Germany on people traveling from the U.K.

“France is going to take similar measures and so put in place obligatory isolation for people who come from the United Kingdom,” he said.

He didn’t say when the quarantine will be introduced. He said more information would be released shortly.

From Sunday, Germany started requiring people arriving from the U.K. to go into quarantine for 14 days. The decision responded to the spread in Britain of the Indian variant.

Under Germany’s tighter rules, airlines and others are also only be able to transport German citizens and residents from Britain.

The possibility of tighter French restrictions for British visitors was first raised Sunday by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The minister suggested that Britain could be put in a health category of its own, somewhere in between the strictest measures that France is imposing on visitors from India and 15 other countries, and more relaxed requirements being readied for visitors from the European Union and some other countries.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Quarantine#Uk#Uk#Britain#Ap#French#Indian#The European Union#German Citizens#United Kingdom#Limits#British Visitors#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Related
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

Vaccinated travellers from Qatar can enter France without quarantine from June 9: Embassy

Fully-vaccinated travellers from Qatar will be able to enter France without having to undergo quarantine from June 9, the French Embassy in Doha announced on Sunday. "As of 9 June, Qatari or third-country travellers from Qatar, if they already have a fully valid visa and are otherwise fully vaccinated, may re-enter France without quarantine upon arrival," the embassy said, adding it was working to reopen visa services in the coming weeks.
Traveltravelmole.com

France begins tighter restrictions on travel from UK

France has begun imposing tighter restrictions, barring UK travellers for non-essential travel. Entry from the UK is allowed only for EU nationals, French residents or for 'compelling reasons.'. The rules apply to travel by air, car, ferry and train. People allowed in,. including those already vaccinated, must take a pre-travel...
Europenewslanes.com

Brexit revenge: Bitter Germany introduces tough new rules on UK – 'Death by 1,000 cuts!'

Brexit: Expert discusses UK’s ‘major advantages’ in trade. From July 1, customers will have to pay import charges on all goods entering Germany from countries outside of the continental trading bloc, following a plan from Brussels aimed at coming down hard on VAT fraud. But the move from Germany has added more fuel to the fire between the UK and European Union as post-Brexit tensions continue to intensify following Britain’s full and completed departure from the bloc on December 31. A UK-based SME selling music records has compared Brexit to “death by 1,000 cuts” because of the increasing number of restrictions they are continually faced with, and warned their trade with the EU is already plummeting.
Public Healthnews784.com

France scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated US and UK visitors

France scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated US and UK visitors from June 9. Euro News – Fully vaccinated travellers from EU countries will be able to enter France without taking a COVID-19 test from June 9, according to new guidance issued by the French government. However, fully inoculated visitors from...
Lifestylebbcgossip.com

UK travellers must show ‘compelling reason’ to enter France from TODAY

British travellers will have to provide ‘compelling reasons’ to enter France from today as President Emmanuel Macron battles to suppress the Indian variant. Travel from the UK will only be permitted for EU nationals, French residents or those travelling for essential reasons such as bereavement or childcare. Those who are...
Economybbcgossip.com

France, Italy and Germany each vie for post-Brexit deals with UK

Talks on defence are first signs UK is willing to forge positive bilateral relations with its European partners. France, Italy and Germany, the three leading European powers, are each trying to reach bilateral post-Brexit agreements with the UK, after the UK said it was not currently interested in closer security and foreign policy cooperation with the EU.
MilitaryBreaking Defense

US, France, UK Hammer Out Multinational Corps Warfighting

The U.S. Army’s III Corps trained for almost 10 days alongside the British 3rd Division and France’s 3rd Division in a rare senior allied command exercise in April. Fort Hood-based III Corps was tasked to incorporate divisional headquarters from the US, the UK and France. The US invited two of...
Public HealthAustralian News

France introduces COVID-19 traffic light system for travelers

PARIS, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The French government on Friday unveiled a color-coded map, which classifies countries on the basis of their COVID-19 status to help reopen the country's borders to foreign tourists without risking an eventual resurgence of coronavirus infections. From June 9, international visitors will be able to...
Travelsimpleflying.com

Ryanair Calls For UK Quarantine Free Travel From All EU Countries

On May 17th, the UK lifted its ban on international leisure travel, replacing it with a ‘traffic light’ system. At present, very few countries are on the UK government’s ‘green list,’ which does not require arrivals to quarantine. Ahead of the list’s next revision, Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has appealed to the government to end the quarantine requirement for all EU arrivals into the UK, hoping to be able to welcome more passengers in the summer.
WorldPosted by
Variety

Cannes Travel: U.K. Visitors With Special Certificate Can Enter, But Mandatory Quarantine Still in Place For Now

With the Cannes Film Festival just over a month away, France has unveiled more details around how U.K. visitors can expect to enter the country amid rising cases of the so-called Indian variant. Those from the U.K. who can provide a certificate declaring “compelling” reasons for travel before boarding can enter the country. But questions still remain about whether or not a seven-day quarantine will be mandatory upon entry.
Public HealthThe Guardian

France to allow UK tourists to enter if fully vaccinated

France has announced it will allow fully vaccinated UK travellers with proof of negative antigen tests to enter the country without needing a “compelling reason”. A new document released on Friday called Strategy for Reopening Borders says people who are fully vaccinated – which is understood to mean two weeks after having the second dose of an EU-approved vaccine, which covers all jabs currently in use in the UK – can use the NHS app as proof of their status, the Daily Mail reports.
TravelUS News and World Report

Portuguese PM Criticises UK for Removing It From Quarantine-Free Travel List

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's prime minister criticised Britain on Sunday for removing his nation from a COVID-19 quarantine-free travel list, and urged London to adhere to a European digital certificate scheme to ease travel. Britain said last week it was removing Portugal from its "green list" of countries that do...
EuropeThe Guardian

UK and France to blame for chaos in Libya, says presidential hopeful

The UK has been distracted by Brexit and “lazy” in fulfilling its moral responsibility to pull Libya out of the chaos that enveloped it after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, a leading presidential candidate claimed. The candidate, Fathi Bashagha, a former interior minister, who narrowly failed to become prime minister...
WorldLife Style Extra

UK travellers face high airfares to beat Portugal quarantine deadline

(Alliance News) - Holidaymakers scrambling for flights home from Portugal before new quarantine requirements come into force are being charged hundreds of pounds. People arriving in the UK from Portugal after 4am on Tuesday will need to self-isolate at home for 10 days after the government moved it from the green list to the amber list.