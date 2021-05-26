Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Weather Forecast For Tucson

TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBskXAN00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

