Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

In vivo drug discovery for β-cell proliferation in diabetes

By Karolinska Institutet
MedicalXpress
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a study published in Nature Metabolism, researchers at the department of Cell and Molecular Biology developed a novel technique to identify small molecules that can make insulin-producing β-cells divide. Olov Andersson and Jeremie Charbord explains: "Diabetes is characterized by the progressive loss of functional β-cells. One possible approach to...

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Discovery#Cell Biology#Chemicals#Nature Metabolism#Fucci#Upr#Cell Proliferation#Cell Proliferation#Vivo Screen#Curing Diabetes#Cell Regeneration#Insulin Expression#Transgenic Zebrafish#Functional Cells#Unfolded Protein Response#Cell Cycle Entry#Species#Technique#Human Cells#Insulin Producing Cells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Science
Related
CancerNewsbug.info

Radiation drugs track and kill cancer cells

Doctors are reporting improved survival in men with widely spread prostate cancer from a new drug that delivers radiation directly to tumor cells. (June 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/df2d5658f8944fd29881747ecc3849f0.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Some Drugs Can Harvest Stem Cells – But How?

Your immune system is always busy fighting incoming threats. It consists of a system of cells, and when there is a shortage of cells, it affects the performance of the immune system. This is seen in e.g. cancer patients following chemotherapy. This is because chemotherapy targets all the cells in...
SciencePhys.org

Study polypharmacology earlier in drug discovery, say researchers

Polypharmacology—the ability of a drug to affect more than one protein—should be studied early in the drug discovery pathway, and constantly monitored as the chemical structure is optimized in the design of the clinical candidate, leading researchers believe. New research demonstrates the importance of assessing polypharmacology from the outset to...
Sciencelabroots.com

Stem Cell Transplants May Treat Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

Researchers at the Vinmec Research Institute of Stem Cell and Gene Technology in Hanoi, Vietnam have found that stem cell transplants may benefit some with Type 2 diabetes. For the study, the researchers recruited 30 adult patients with various body mass indexes. Each had diabetes from one to 25 years. After administering two infusions of autologous bone marrow stem cells (taken from the patients’ own bodies), the researchers examined the patients again at one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month follow-ups.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Engine Biosciences raises $43m in series A for AI drug discovery

Engine Biosciences is a Singapore- and San Francisco-based company combining machine learning and genomics to decipher complex biology and uncover novel drugs and targets for areas of high unmet need. The venture-backed biotech received $10m in seed funding in 2018, and last week announced it had raised $43m in a series A round to fund the development of its NetMAPPR and CombiGEM technologies.
Diseases & Treatmentssdbn.org

Research advances one step closer to stem cell therapy for type 1 diabetes

LA JOLLA—Type 1 diabetes, which arises when the pancreas doesn’t create enough insulin to control levels of glucose in the blood, is a disease that currently has no cure and is difficult for most patients to manage. Scientists at the Salk Institute are developing a promising approach for treating it: using stem cells to create insulin-producing cells (called beta cells) that could replace nonfunctional pancreatic cells.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

Discovery of new key protein in cell function paves way for new therapies

Over time, we accumulate genetic damage that accelerates the aging process, increasing the risk of carcinogenesis. DNA is continually challenged by genotoxic factors that affect its fragile structure, inhibiting cell functions. To meet this challenge, cells have evolved a number of overlapping DNA repair mechanisms that detect and repair DNA damage. Nucleotide excision repair (NER) is a major DNA repair mechanism that cells employ to remove a wide class of bulky, DNA-distorting lesions from the genome. The importance of NER defects in man is illustrated by rare syndromes that either show increased cancer predisposition or dramatic features of accelerated aging, including depletion of fat depots. However, with the exception of cancer and aging, the links between defects in NER and the rapid onset of developmental defects in humans are not well understood.
ScienceScience Now

Respiratory syncytial virus induces β-adrenergic receptor dysfunction in human airway smooth muscle cells

You are currently viewing the abstract. Pharmacologic agonism of the β2-adrenergic receptor (β2AR) induces bronchodilation by activating the enzyme adenylyl cyclase to generate cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP). β2AR agonists are generally the most effective strategy to relieve acute airway obstruction in asthmatic patients, but they are much less effective when airway obstruction in young patients is triggered by infection with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Here, we investigated the effects of RSV infection on the abundance and function of β2AR in primary human airway smooth muscle cells (HASMCs) derived from pediatric lung tissue. We showed that RSV infection of HASMCs resulted in proteolytic cleavage of β2AR mediated by the proteasome. RSV infection also resulted in β2AR ligand–independent activation of adenylyl cyclase, leading to reduced cAMP synthesis compared to that in uninfected control cells. Last, RSV infection caused stronger airway smooth muscle cell contraction in vitro due to increased cytosolic Ca2+ concentrations. Thus, our results suggest that RSV infection simultaneously induces loss of functional β2ARs and activation of multiple pathways favoring airway obstruction in young patients, with the net effect of counteracting β2AR agonist–induced bronchodilation. These findings not only provide a potential mechanism for the reported lack of clinical efficacy of β2AR agonists for treating virus-induced wheezing but also open the path to developing more precise therapeutic strategies.
Sciencefordcountyrecord.com

Discovery of new type of stem cells leads to $2.3 million grant

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When muscle is damaged, resident stem cells mediate the repair of the injured tissue. At the same time, circulating immune cells race to the site to aid the repair. The presence of these infiltrating immune cells at injury sites raises questions about their role in coordinating with muscle stem cells to build or regenerate muscle tissue.
HealthEurekAlert

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation statement on FDA approval of aducanumab

New York, NY (June 7, 2021) - Today's FDA approval of the monoclonal antibody Aduhelm (aducanumab) to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease reflects years of significant advances in Alzheimer's research. This is the first new Alzheimer's drug approved in 17 years and the first shown to modify the course of the disease, which FDA believes will lead to slowing of patients' cognitive decline.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Improvement of oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction by β-caryophyllene.

Hammad Ullah, Alessandro Di Minno, Cristina Santarcangelo, Haroon Khan, Maria Daglia. Mitochondrial dysfunction results in a series of defective cellular events, including decreased adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production, enhanced reactive oxygen species (ROS) output, and altered proteastasis and cellular quality control. An enhanced output of ROS may damage mitochondrial components, such as mitochondrial DNA and elements of the electron transport chain, resulting in the loss of proper electrochemical gradient across the mitochondrial inner membrane and an ensuing shutdown of mitochondrial energy production. Neurons have an increased demand for ATP and oxygen, and thus are more prone to damage induced by mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondrial dysfunction, damaged electron transport chains, altered membrane permeability and Cahomeostasis, and impaired mitochondrial defense systems induced by oxidative stress, are pathological changes involved in neurodegenerative disorders. A growing body of evidence suggests that the use of antioxidants could stabilize mitochondria and thus may be suitable for preventing neuronal loss. Numerous natural products exhibit the potential to counter oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction; however, science is still looking for a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.-caryophyllene is a bicyclic sesquiterpene, and an active principle of essential oils derived from a large number of spices and food plants. As a selective cannabinoid receptor 2 (CB2) agonist, several studies have reported it as possessing numerous pharmacological activities such as antibacterial (e.g.,), antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, analgesic (e.g., neuropathic pain), anti-neurodegenerative and anticancer properties. The present review mainly focuses on the potential of-caryophyllene in reducing oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, and its possible links with neuroprotection.
ScienceNature.com

NR4A1 enhances MKP7 expression to diminish JNK activation induced by ROS or ER-stress in pancreatic β cells for surviving

Under adverse conditions, such as sustained or chronic hyperglycemia or hyperlipidemia, ROS (reactive oxygen species) or/and ER-stress (endoplasmic reticulum stress) will be induced in pancreatic β cells. ROS or ER-stress damages β-cells even leads to apoptosis. Previously we found ROS or ER-stress resulted in JNK activation in β cells and overexpressing NR4A1 in MIN6 cells reduced JNK activation via modulating cbl-b expression and subsequent degrading the upstream JNK kinase (MKK4). To search other possible mechanisms, we found the mRNA level and protein level of MKP7 (a phosphatase for phospho-JNK) were dramatic reduced in pancreatic β cells in the islets from NR4A1 KO mice compared with that from wild type mice. To confirm what we found in animals, we applied pancreatic β cells (MIN6 cells) and found that the expression of MKP7 was increased in NR4A1-overexpression MIN6 cells. We further found that knocking down the expression of MKP7 increased the p-JNK level in pancreatic β cells upon treatment with TG or H2O2. After that, we figured out that NR4A1 did enhance the transactivation of the MKP7 promoter by physical association with two putative binding sites. In sum, NR4A1 attenuates JNK phosphorylation incurred by ER-stress or ROS partially via enhancing MKP7 expression, potentially decreases pancreatic β cell apoptosis induced by ROS or ER-stress. Our finding provides a clue for diabetes prevention.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Drug Duo Combats SARS-CoV-2 in Cell Culture Models

COVID-19 continues to claim lives across the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection? Vaccines aren't 100% effective, highlighting the need--now more than ever--for effective antiviral therapeutics. Moreover, some people can't receive vaccines due to health issues, and new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, that can penetrate vaccine-conferred immunity, are being reported, indicating that we need to think beyond prevention.
CancerMedicalXpress

Drug acts as Trojan horse to kill cancer cells

A light-activated drug that can enter and kill cancer and bacterial cells without harming nearby healthy cells has been tested successfully in zebrafish and cells. Scientists found that combining the tiny cancer-killing molecule with a chemical food compound can trick cancer cells into ingesting the drug. The molecule—called SeNBD—is smaller...