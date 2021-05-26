New York Yankees: 3 Major takeaways from the broken winning streak
Last night the New York Yankees met the East division Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a three-game set at Yankee Stadium. Game one was not kind to the Yankees as they lost the contest 6-2 while not figuring out Jay’s pitcher Steven Matz. Although the loss broke their winning streak, it might be the least of their concerns. Cy Young award winner and recent no-hitter Corey Kluber left the game with a shoulder injury.empiresportsmedia.com