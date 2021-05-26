Cancel
MLB

New York Yankees: 3 Major takeaways from the broken winning streak

By William Parlee
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last night the New York Yankees met the East division Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a three-game set at Yankee Stadium. Game one was not kind to the Yankees as they lost the contest 6-2 while not figuring out Jay’s pitcher Steven Matz. Although the loss broke their winning streak, it might be the least of their concerns. Cy Young award winner and recent no-hitter Corey Kluber left the game with a shoulder injury.

