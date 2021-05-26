Cancel
The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Do You Understand Me?

By Hillary Kelly
Vulture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My name is June Osborne. I am a citizen of the United States and I seek asylum in the country of Canada.”. And with that, several years and three-and-a-half seasons of June’s attempted escapes from Gilead have come to an end (well, for now). By stepping onto Canadian ground and applying for their government’s protection, June not only pushes herself into new territory, but takes The Handmaid’s Tale to a distinct new phase — a legal battle, a PR scuffle, a diplomatic rescue mission, and a story of revenge.

