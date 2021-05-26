Indianapolis Daily Weather Forecast
INDIANAPOLIS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.