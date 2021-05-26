Deal Done – Amazon Buying MGM For $8.45 Billion; No Word On Questions From Leadership Structure To Epix
After months and weeks of speculation, Amazon and MGM are merging in a deal that has the e-commerce giant acquiring the storied studio for $8.45 billion. It’s the first groundbreaking deal in a long anticipated marriage of the era’s big tech players and Hollywood, sparked by a digital revolution in content and the explosion of streaming. The pact, which will recast Prime Video, is the second mega-merger in as many weeks following the planned combination of AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery.deadline.com