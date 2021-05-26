Meet David Mattachioni, Toronto's Sandwich and Pizza Master
After 14 years as a pizza maker at the Toronto institution Terroni, David Mattachioni borrowed from friends and family to open his first restaurant. Transforming a former 3,000-square-foot bakery into a dining space with a custom-built lunch counter, his eponymous Mattachioni initially offered a bit of groceries, basically making his dishes’ ingredients available to customers. But the business’ bread and butter was lunchtime sandwiches and nighttime pizza.www.lacucinaitaliana.com