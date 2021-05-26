Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Denver

Posted by 
Denver Post
Denver Post
 17 days ago

DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aBsjw4d00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Denver Post

Denver Post

Denver, CO
223
Followers
207
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Denver Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."