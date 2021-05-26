4-Day Weather Forecast For Denver
DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.