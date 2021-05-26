How California Wineries Are Preparing for the 2021 Wildfire Season
Last year, wildfires burned through 4.2 million acres in California, making 2020 the worst wildfire season in the state’s modern history, according to Cal Fire. A rare August lightning storm sparked blazes all across the state, including the CZU Lightning Complex in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the LNU Lightning Complex in Napa, Sonoma, and other counties; and the massive August Complex in the Mendocino and Lake County regions. To make matters worse, the Glass fire hit Napa and Sonoma in late September, in the heat of harvest, damaging or destroying nearly 30 wineries and blanketing vineyards with thick, acrid smoke.vinepair.com