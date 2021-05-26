Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aBsjqmH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely then rain showers likely during night

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

