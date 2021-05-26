4-Day Weather Forecast For San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
