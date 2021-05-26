Daily Weather Forecast For San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
