Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For San Antonio

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 17 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aBsjixh00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
316
Followers
208
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio News Alert

The lineup: Sports news in San Antonio

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Antonio sports. For more stories from the San Antonio area, click here.
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Severe storm chance with potential flash flooding for greater San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another round of potentially severe weather will be making its way to the greater San Antonio area starting Monday night. The National Weather Service in New Braunfels said there is a chance for severe storms across the entire region, the greater chance for these storms will be further west — including areas like Del Rio and Rocksprings. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the northwestern corner of Bexar County and points north and west.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio will be under a flash flood watch for most of the week

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for San Antonio from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Bexar County could see between 4 to 6 inches of rain by the end of the week.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

A potential rainy weekend is in store for San Antonio

There is the potential for scattered thunderstorms this weekend in San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service. After 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be a 50 to 60 percent chance for rain through the rest of the day, the NWS said. The area is expected to see similar conditions on Sunday, when chances for rain increase to 60 percent after 1 p.m. but drop to 30 percent at night.