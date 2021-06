If you’re on the hunt for the perfect glass to hold any beer style, look no further: your new favorite is Teku glass. For years, brewers and craft beer aficionados have used the Teku as their glass-of-choice. For instance, when Protagonist Brewing in Charlotte, North Carolina, opened the doors to their flagship location in 2019, the brewery served their beer exclusively from Teku glasses. The 14-ounce angular, stemmed glass was branded with Protagonist’s clean font and glyph codes (a nod to two of the three co-founders, who are in programming), which lead to five and eight ounce pour lines.