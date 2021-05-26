Las Vegas Daily Weather Forecast
LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.