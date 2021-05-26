Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Daily Weather Forecast

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 17 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aBsjcfL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

