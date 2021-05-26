Neumann University’s Chiara House Wins Heritage Commission Award

Neumann University converted an 1892 Victorian mansion into a residence hall for honors students. Image via Neumann University.

The Heritage Commission of Delaware County has presented its 2021 Residential Rehabilitation Award to Neumann University for the restoration of the 1892 Rhodes mansion as Chiara House, a residence hall for honors students.

The program at the May 15 awards ceremony described the renovation of 601A Convent Road as “an enormous gift to the community” and the home as “Delaware County’s heritage at its finest, an immigrant family working and saving, taking advantage of American capitalism, sharing their success with family, employees and community.”

Click here to continue reading.