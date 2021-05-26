Cancel
Belgium’s Interior Ministry uncovers 2-year-long compromise of its network

By Zeljka Zorz
helpnetsecurity.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium’s Federal Public Service Interior (i.e., the country’s Interior Ministry) has suffered a “complex, sophisticated and targeted cyberattack.”. When Microsoft released out-of-band security updates for Exchange Server in early March to fix zero-day vulnerabilities exploited by the Hafnium threat actor, the FBS Interior called in the Center for Cybersecurity Belgium (CCB) to help with the patching of their Exchange servers.

