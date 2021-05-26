Belgium’s Interior Ministry uncovers 2-year-long compromise of its network

EU information: Frontex border pressure will get 2,500 pistols and thousands and thousands of bullets | Politics | Information. Officers need to equip Frontex’s “Standing Corps” with 2,500 semi-automatic pistols and greater than three million rounds of ammunition to patrol the bloc’s exterior frontiers. The brand new troops might even be deployed within the English Channel to assist deal with individuals smuggling between the UK and France. However critics have branded the transfer a “menacing improvement” within the shift in the direction of a full-blown EU superstate.