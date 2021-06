Interviewing the people closest to the Colorado River Delta restoration. The Colorado River Delta is a place where nature is returning to life in extraordinary ways, especially with the regular deliveries of water throughout the next few months. We couldn’t have this natural beauty and the community benefits without the people who work to achieve positive change. Join us for the In the Seat of Restoration video series with our scientists, field staff, and community members. Together, their stories highlight the wide range of technical skills, organizing, history and culture behind restoring the Colorado River Delta.