Miami Daily Weather Forecast
MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 75 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.