Miami, FL

Miami Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 17 days ago

MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aBsjB1q00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 75 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Miami, FL
With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM EDT * At 642 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking gusty showers along a line extending from Golden Glades to Miami Lakes. Movement was south at 15 TO 20 mph. * Funnel clouds possible with these showers. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Miami Shores and North Bay Village.