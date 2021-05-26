4-Day Weather Forecast For Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
