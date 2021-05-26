Cancel
Chicago, IL

Weather Forecast For Chicago

Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 17 days ago

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aBsipmv00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 49 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

