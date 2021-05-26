Weather Forecast For Chicago
CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 49 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 55 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
