Weather Forecast For Chicago

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers during night High 56 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 40 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night High 49 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 55 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.