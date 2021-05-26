Wednesday set for rain in Cleveland — 3 ways to make the most of it

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a move-in ready home? Here it is? Lovely tree-lined Lyndhurst street. Totally upgraded and remodeled. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, subway tile and farm sink. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room. 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor, 1 on 3rd. Master bedroom has walk-in closet as does the 3rd bedroom. All new plumbing fixtures. Half baths on 1st and 3rd floors, full baths on 2nd floor and in basement. New flooring throughout. New light fixtures. Vinyl replacement windows. New vinyl siding and roof. Updated furnace, central air and electrical panel. No need to worry about power failures, it has a generator. Enclosed side porch, new deck, new garage door and garage opener. Concrete driveway. Walk to Lyndhurst Park, pool and community center.

NICE COZY COLONIAL JUST WAITING FOR IT'S NEW OWNERS!!!! This home has been well cared for over the years and is move in ready. Large Relaxing front Porch to enjoy on those warm summer days. Living Room has a Decorative Fireplace that accents the space. Dining Room has built in Cabinets and Drawers to store personal items. Eat In Kitchen has a large pantry and has been freshly painted. Full Bathroom was added on the main level making it convenient for guest. Large Master Bedroom has a walk up attic for storage space and two additional Bedrooms on the Second Level. Second Bedroom as a Walk-Out Porch where you can unwind before settling down for the evening. Freshly Cleaned Carpet downstairs and New Carpet Upstairs. New Floor tile in the Kitchen and New Vanity in the Main Bathroom. Ceiling Fans in every room to keep the house nice and cool in the summer. Waterproofed basement (4-5 yrs), Hot Water Tank (2018), Updated Electrical and Glass Block Windows. Mostly New Windows throughout the house. Storage Room in the Basement for overflow items. Two Car Garage with Remote Opener and Vinyl Siding. Conveniently located near public transportation and approximately 15 minutes to downtown Cleveland. DON'T WAIT! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Don't look any further! This Lyndhurst ranch has been meticulously maintained and well cared for. Not only does this ranch home have wonderful space inside but the yard also offers wonderful outdoor living space! Three nicely sized bedrooms have large closets and hardwood floors under the carpet. The eat-in kitchen offers appliances, newer countertops and flooring and access to the two-car garage. The dining area opens to the kitchen and the nicely sized living room. Large vinyl windows and a new patio door in the living room allow much natural light in the space. Upon entry in the foyer, you will find a large half bath with ceramic tile. There is an additional, generous, full bathroom in the hallway near the bedrooms. Enjoy additional living space in the lower level with a large recreation room. In the basement you will also find a few storage rooms and the laundry room complete with newer washer and dryer. Enjoy dining or relaxing outside on the newly finished deck or in the backyard. Pride of ownership boast throughout this home. A one-year home warranty is offered with this listing.

Single family home. 4 bedrooms, 1 full bath. 1432 sq ft. Living room with carpet. Window blinds. Large kitchen with new ceramic tile, newer cabinets, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & ceiling fan. Utility closet. Mud room & Laundry area. Full bath with ceramic tiles. coat closet. Linen closet. 2 bedrooms with closets. 2nd floor: 2 bedrooms with wood paneling. Closets & built in shelves. Hardwood floor and carpet. Recess lights. 1 car attached garage.