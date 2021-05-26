Cancel
Detroit, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit

Motor City Metro
 17 days ago

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aBsimNy00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

