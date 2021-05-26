4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 58 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



