4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit
DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
