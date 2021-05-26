4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.