Lincoln, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 17 days ago

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBsiVKV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE Posted by
Lincoln Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LINCOLN, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lincoln Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Active weather pattern this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rain chances remain in the forecast throughout the week thanks to an active weather pattern. With occasional upper level disturbances and troughs moving through the region, showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on any day. Temperatures should gradually warm up through the week so by the second half there could be a streak of above average highs.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: More of the same with clouds, scattered rain for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More of the same is expected as we head into the day on Tuesday as skies should remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated t’storms possible across the state. The good news I suppose is that it should be a bit warmer with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s across the coverage area.