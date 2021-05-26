This Cooling Bra Prevents Chest Sweat, Even in ‘Sticky, Hot, Humid’ Weather — and It’s Under $20
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Even if you apply antiperspirant to your underarms every morning, sweat inevitably happens, and sometimes it's hard to conceal. While you can furtively wipe your brow at any moment, dealing with dreaded under-boob perspiration is a challenge — which is why Amazon shoppers have found themselves relying on Hanes's X-Temp Foam Wirefree Bra in the face of summer heat.people.com