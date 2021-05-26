Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Weather Forecast

Tarrant County Today
 17 days ago

FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0aBsiMdC00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

