Portland Daily Weather Forecast
PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.