4-Day Weather Forecast For San Jose
SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.