San Jose, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Jose

San Jose Sentinel
 17 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBsiDgf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

