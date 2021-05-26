Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tri-Valley Tribune
PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBsiBvD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

