Wednesday set for rain in The Bronx — 3 ways to make the most of it

(THE BRONX, NY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in The Bronx, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for The Bronx:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 88 °F, low 68 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain likely in the day; while rain during night High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



