Bronx, NY

Wednesday set for rain in The Bronx — 3 ways to make the most of it

The Bronx Beacon
 17 days ago

(THE BRONX, NY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in The Bronx, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for The Bronx:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aBsiA2U00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain likely in the day; while rain during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

