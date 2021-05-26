Cancel
Manhattan, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manhattan

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 17 days ago

MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aBsi9F000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain likely in the day; while rain during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

