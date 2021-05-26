4-Day Weather Forecast For Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain likely in the day; while rain during night
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.