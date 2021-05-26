Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Jump on Brooklyn’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
 17 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Brooklyn Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brooklyn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBsi8MH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain likely in the day; while rain during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

