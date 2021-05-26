Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Weather Forecast For Philadelphia

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 17 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

