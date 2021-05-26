Weather Forecast For Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
