Daily Weather Forecast For Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
