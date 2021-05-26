Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Baltimore

The Baltimorean
BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aBsi6ap00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

