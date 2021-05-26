Cancel
Seattle, WA

Weather Forecast For Seattle

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
 17 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aBsi3we00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

