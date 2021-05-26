Weather Forecast For Seattle
SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while rain during night
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
