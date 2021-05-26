Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Phoenix

PHX Sun-Times
 17 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aBsi23v00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

