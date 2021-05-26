Daily Weather Forecast For Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 102 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 102 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
