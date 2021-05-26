Weather Forecast For Dallas

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton affecting Denton and Dallas Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Chambers Creek Near Rice affecting Navarro and Ellis Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Dallas. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 2:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 35.2 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.5 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Some low water crossings inundated with cattle and grazing and low water areas under water.