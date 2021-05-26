Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Weather Forecast For Dallas

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 17 days ago

DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0aBsi1BC00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
530
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Weather#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Saturday sun alert in Dallas — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Where's the cheapest gas in Dallas?

(DALLAS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Dallas, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas. 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 7035 Snider Plaza, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas calendar: What's coming up

1. Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — Dallas; 2. Register sap software training in Dalla - sap basis training cost Md.Data; 3. Attune to the Frequency of Wealth, Abundance & Prosperity; 4. The Art of Lace: Dallas Glueless Wig Class; 5. Dallas Microblading/Shading Training: Slay With Purpose Earn 6 Figures;
Dallas County, TXPosted by
Newsweek

Flash Flooding in Dallas Leaves Cars Stranded Underwater

Cars became submerged during severe flooding on Dallas highways on Sunday, as North Texas was hit with heavy storms. Areas of the northern part of Texas became flooded on Sunday afternoon and evening as heavy rain and strong winds combined, causing damage to properties and roads throughout Dallas. A tornado...
Dallas, TXfox4news.com

Two tornadoes hit Dallas, University Park on Sunday, NWS says

DALLAS - The National Weather Service determined two tornadoes hit sites in Dallas County on Sunday afternoon and three others occurred in Ellis County. An EF-0 struck in University Park and an EF-1 hit near Northaven Road just west of Central Expressway in Dallas. The three in Ellis County are unrated because the wind speed is unknown due to no damage found or reported.
Dallas County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton affecting Denton and Dallas Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Chambers Creek Near Rice affecting Navarro and Ellis Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Dallas. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 2:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 35.2 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.5 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Some low water crossings inundated with cattle and grazing and low water areas under water.
Dallas, TXPosted by
WFAA

Flood warning vs. flash flood warning: What's the difference?

DALLAS — The Dallas-Fort Worth area is poised to get heavy rains in the coming days, and flooding is a high concern. The deluge could make driving conditions difficult, and some low-lying areas could see water collect. Click here to monitor a list of flooded roadways. Some watches and warnings...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Audacy

Dallas Fire-Rescue responds to dozens of high water calls

Dallas (1080 KRLD) - Crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to dozens of reports of high water Sunday and Monday morning. Through Monday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to 64 high water calls. Around White Rock Lake, several roads were closed due to high water Monday morning. "When the rain...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Storms Leave Damage Near North Haven Gardens, Parts of UP

A storm that sparked a brief tornado warning Sunday afternoon left damage near North Haven Gardens and near Goar and Caruth parks in University Park. In an area still recovering from the October 2019 tornado, the damage to the home sitting across from North Haven Gardens might have been dismissed as a reminder from that storm if not for the neighbors gathered around to check on the homeowners and see the damage for themselves. The homes flanking the now-roofless structure seemed to sustain minimal to light damage.