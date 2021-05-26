Atlanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.