Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 17 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atlanta, GA
With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

