Atlanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



