Alameda, CA

Alameda Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 17 days ago

ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aBshzeO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

