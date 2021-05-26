Daily Weather Forecast For Pacifica
PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.