3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Half Moon Bay:

Wednesday, May 26 Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



